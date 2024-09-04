The University of Cologne (German Universität zu Köln) is one of the oldest universities in Europe and, with 38,000 students and 4,000 postgraduates, one of the largest universities in Germany. It is furthermore the German founding member of the Community of European Management Schools and International Companies (CEMS). Since 2012 the university is regularly called an elite university in all kinds of German media because the university's overall concept was awarded in the German Universities Excellence Initiative.

Unique mechanism protects pancreatic cells from inflammation in mice

Researchers from the University of Cologne have revealed a mechanism protecting pancreatic β-cells, which are crucial for insulin production from inflammatory cell death. The study investigated the role of receptor-interacting ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jul 31, 2024

Physicists move one step closer to topological quantum computing

A team of experimental physicists led by the University of Cologne have shown that it is possible to create superconducting effects in special materials known for their unique edge-only electrical properties. This discovery ...

Superconductivity

Jul 10, 2024

Why students cheat in online exams

Media psychologists at the University of Cologne have studied how students' individual needs, conceptions and reasons relate to cheating behavior in online exams.

Education

May 14, 2024

