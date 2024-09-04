The University of Cologne (German Universität zu Köln) is one of the oldest universities in Europe and, with 38,000 students and 4,000 postgraduates, one of the largest universities in Germany. It is furthermore the German founding member of the Community of European Management Schools and International Companies (CEMS). Since 2012 the university is regularly called an elite university in all kinds of German media because the university's overall concept was awarded in the German Universities Excellence Initiative.

Address Cologne, NRW, Germany Website http://www.portal.uni-koeln.de/uoc_home.html?&L=1 Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Cologne

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

