The University of Cincinnati Academic Health Center is a healthcare center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and a major source of education, medical care, and research in Greater Cincinnati training health care professionals and providing research and patient care. The Academic Health Center (AHC) consists of multiple University of Cincinnati colleges that are listed below, Hoxworth Blood Center, UC Barrett Cancer Institute, and the programs and institutes at the Reading Campus. The AHC also has strong ties to UC Health, which includes University Hospital, West Chester Hospital, and University of Cincinnati Physicians. The academic health center concept originated with physician Daniel Drake, who founded the Medical College of Ohio, which is the precursor of the UC College of Medicine, in 1819. For most of its history a municipally owned college, in July 1977 the University of Cincinnati joined Ohio's higher education system. In 1982 its teaching hospital, known as the General Hospital and in its present location since 1915, was renamed the University of Cincinnati Hospital, and later changed its name to its current name, University Hospital.

Address 51 Goodman Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, United States of America 45267 Website http://health.uc.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Cincinnati_Academic_Health_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed