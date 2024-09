The University of Chicago Medical Center, also known under the umbrella of University of Chicago Medicine, is an American academic medical center in Hyde Park on the of South Side of Chicago, established in 1927. Affiliated with and operated by the University of Chicago, it serves as the teaching hospital for students of the institution's Pritzker School of Medicine.

Address Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Website http://www.uchospitals.edu Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Chicago_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

