The University of California, Merced (also referred to as UC Merced or UCM), is the tenth and newest of the University of California campuses. Located in the San Joaquin Valley in unincorporated Merced County, California, near Merced, UC Merced was the first American research university to be built in the 21st century. The University is also a census-designated place (CDP), that was uninhabited at the 2010 census. As the San Joaquin Valley was the state's largest and most populous region without a UC campus, on May 19, 1988, the Regents of the University of California voted to begin planning for a campus in the region, in response to increasing enrollment and growth constraints at existing UC campuses. On May 19, 1995, the Regents selected the Merced site, mid-way between Fresno and Modesto, as the location for the University of California's tenth campus. The campus groundbreaking ceremony was held October 25, 2002, and the first day of class was September 6, 2005. On May 16, 2009, First Lady Michelle Obama gave the commencement address for the university's first full graduating class. In 2010 the United States Census Bureau made UC Merced its own separate census-designated place.

Address
5200 North Lake Road, Merced, California, United States of America 95343
Website
http://www.ucmerced.edu/

Subscribe to rss feed

University of California - Merced

Study shows people associate kindness with religious belief

Experiments conducted by UC Merced researchers find that people who perform good deeds are far more likely to be thought of as religious believers than atheists. Moreover, the psychological bias linking kindness and helpfulness ...

Social Sciences

Aug 9, 2024

0

63

An easy way for dairy farmers to reduce their climate impact

Adding even a small amount of biochar—a charcoal-like material produced by burning organic matter—to a dairy's manure-composting process reduces methane emissions by 84%, a recent study by UC Merced researchers shows.

Environment

Dec 2, 2022

15

199

Study: Climate-driven forest fires are on the rise

An upside of the increase in forest fires in the West is that they reduce the amount of fuel available for other burns. That might provide a buffering effect on western fires for the next few decades, but the threat of climate-driven ...

Environment

Nov 19, 2021

5

46

Can our forests survive the next drought?

UC Merced researchers have evidence that California's forests are especially vulnerable to multi-year droughts because their health depends on water stored several feet below ground.

Earth Sciences

Jan 10, 2019

0

11

page 1 from 3