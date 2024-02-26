The University of Calgary (U of C) is located in Alberta, Canada. U of C has a large selection of undergraduate programs, nearly 3,000 full time academic researchers, an extensive graduate program, veterinary school and medical school. U of C has a cutting edge energy, environmental, engineering and science research facility. Recently, U of C opened a campus in Dohar, Qatar offering state of the art nursing programs to student living in the Middle East. U of C introduced an innovative 4-year veterinary degree combining technology, cross/discipline study in 2008.

Address 2500 University Drive NW Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2N 1N4 Website http://www.ucalgary.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Calgary

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

