Could naked mole rats hold key to curing cancer and dementia?
Scientists say naked mole rats—a rodent native to West Africa—may hold the key to new treatments for degenerative diseases such as cancer and dementia.
Molecular & Computational biology
Jun 10, 2021
Researchers at the University of Bradford have shown a link between the diet of Roman Britons and their mortality rates for the first time, overturning a previously-held belief about the quality of the Roman diet.
Archaeology
Sep 10, 2019
Archaeologists from the University of Bradford have examined ear ossicles taken from the skeletons of 20 juveniles, excavated from an 18th and 19th century burial ground in Blackburn. They were chosen to represent those with ...
Archaeology
Aug 21, 2019
Alarming examples of the dangers from chemical weapons have been seen recently in the use of industrial chemicals and the nerve agent sarin against civilians in Syria, and in the targeted assassination operations using VX ...
Social Sciences
Nov 15, 2018
Evidence from the teeth of Anglo Saxon children could help identify modern children most at risk from conditions such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
Archaeology
Sep 6, 2018
A simple methodology for capturing proteins implicated in the development of Alzheimer's disease and other conditions has been developed by researchers at the University of Bradford and University of Dundee.
Biochemistry
Jul 17, 2017
Scientists at the University of Bradford have developed the world's first Tranquillity Rating Prediction Tool (TRAPT), a scientific process for measuring how relaxing urban environments and public spaces are.
Environment
Jul 3, 2017
The method maps out the key features, such as the shape of the cheek, mouth and forehead, of a face at a certain age. This information is fed to a computer algorithm which then synthesises new features for the face to produce ...
Computer Sciences
Jun 14, 2017
Researchers from the University of Bradford have joined forces with German high-tech company, Avant-garde Materials Simulation, to successfully predict the crystal structures of small organic molecules by computational methods ...
Materials Science
Nov 9, 2015
Rickets has been identified in a Neolithic skeleton from the Scottish island of Tiree, making it the earliest case of the disease in the UK, according to research announced at the British Science Festival in Bradford.
Archaeology
Sep 10, 2015
