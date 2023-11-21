The University of Bologna has very ancient origins: founded in 1088 it is indicated as the first University in the Western world. It has over 80,000 students, 219 degree courses, of which over 70 international, distributed over 5 Campuses: Bologna, Cesena, Forlì, Ravenna and Rimini. It has 33 Departments, 45 Phd courses, 54 Specialization Schools, 65 First and Second Level Masters and an average of 11,000 research products per year. The University of Bologna is the first university in Italy for the number of students participating in exchange mobility programs, both outgoing and incoming.

Address Via Zamboni, 33 - 40126 Bologna - Italy Website https://www.unibo.it/en

