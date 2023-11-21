The University of Bologna has very ancient origins: founded in 1088 it is indicated as the first University in the Western world. It has over 80,000 students, 219 degree courses, of which over 70 international, distributed over 5 Campuses: Bologna, Cesena, Forlì, Ravenna and Rimini. It has 33 Departments, 45 Phd courses, 54 Specialization Schools, 65 First and Second Level Masters and an average of 11,000 research products per year. The University of Bologna is the first university in Italy for the number of students participating in exchange mobility programs, both outgoing and incoming.

Can diamonds originate methane?

Turning one of the world's finest gems—diamonds—into one of the worst greenhouse gasses—methane—does not seem a great idea. Yet this happened through the work of a group of researchers from the Universities of Bologna ...

Earth Sciences

Dec 10, 2021

The six strains of SARS-CoV-2

The virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic, SARS-CoV-2, presents at least six strains. Despite its mutations, the virus shows little variability, and this is good news for the researchers working on a viable vaccine.

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 3, 2020

Coronavirus: A map of Sars-CoV-2 activated proteins

What happens when the pathogen responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic, the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, makes contact with a human bronchial cell? A group of researchers from the Universities of Bologna and Catanzaro (Italy) mapped ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 9, 2020

