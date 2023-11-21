Shedding light on the complex evolution of human feet
An extensive study, published in Communications Biology, sheds new light on the complex evolution of our feet.
Evolution
Nov 21, 2023
The development of a high precision record of atmospheric radiocarbon shifts beyond 14,000 calendar years BP—obtained through combined studies (e.g., dendrochronology, radiocarbon dating and comparisons with other radionuclide ...
Earth Sciences
Jul 26, 2023
The goal of fully protecting 10% of the EU's land area is ambitious for European countries that have been profoundly shaped by millennia of human transformation. A recently published study in Biodiversity and Conservation, ...
Ecology
Jun 30, 2023
Turning one of the world's finest gems—diamonds—into one of the worst greenhouse gasses—methane—does not seem a great idea. Yet this happened through the work of a group of researchers from the Universities of Bologna ...
Earth Sciences
Dec 10, 2021
Gears and mechanical transmissions are at home in the Emilia-Romagna region, the Motor Valley of northern Italy. A team of researchers from the University of Bologna and the Institute for Organic Synthesis and Photoreactivity ...
Materials Science
May 17, 2021
Neanderthals behaved similarly to modern humans in raising their children, whose pace of growth was similar to Homo sapiens.
Archaeology
Nov 2, 2020
The virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic, SARS-CoV-2, presents at least six strains. Despite its mutations, the virus shows little variability, and this is good news for the researchers working on a viable vaccine.
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 3, 2020
In Europe, Italians have the highest genetic diversity. The gradient of their genetic variability, scattered all over the peninsula, encloses on a small scale the whole genetic variance between southern and continental Europeans. ...
Evolution
May 22, 2020
What happens when the pathogen responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic, the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, makes contact with a human bronchial cell? A group of researchers from the Universities of Bologna and Catanzaro (Italy) mapped ...
Cell & Microbiology
Apr 9, 2020
The great white shark has been in the Mediterranean for 3.2 million years, way longer than researchers have hypothesized until now. The white sharks currently living in the Mediterranean are genetically closer to those of ...
Plants & Animals
Feb 11, 2020
