The University of Augsburg (German: Universität Augsburg) is a university located in the Universitätsviertel section of Augsburg, Germany. It was founded in 1970 and is organized into 8 faculties. The University of Augsburg is a relatively young campus university with approx. 18,000 students in October 2012. About 14% of its students come from foreign countries, a larger percentage than at comparable German universities.

Hall effect uncovers hidden symmetry in spin-ice

Physicists from the University of Augsburg succeeded in distinguishing chiral orders with similar magnetization but an opposite sense of rotation through electrical measurements at low temperatures. This is relevant for fundamental ...

Feb 7, 2024

Discovery of high order skyrmions and antiskyrmions

Researchers at the University of Augsburg and the University of Vienna have discovered co-existing magnetic skyrmions and antiskyrmions of arbitrary topological charge at room temperature in magnetic Co/Ni multilayer thin ...

Jan 26, 2024

