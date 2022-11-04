University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) is a public university located in Little Rock, Arkansas, United States, and the second largest university by enrollment in the state of Arkansas. Established as Little Rock Junior College by the Little Rock School District in 1927, the institution became a private four-year university under the name Little Rock University, in 1957. It returned to public status in 1969 when it merged and co-created the University of Arkansas System under its present name. Located on 200 acres (0.81 km) in Arkansas' largest city, the UALR campus emcompasses forty buildings, including a university library which contains over 500,000 volumes, 700,000 microform items, 8,300 audiovisual forms and CDs, and subscribes to 2,625 periodicals; special learning facilities that include a learning resource center, art galleries, radio station, television station, cyber café, speech and hearing clinic and a campus-wide wireless network.As

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

