The University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry is known as the Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry of the University of Alberta at Edmonton, Canada. It was founded in 1913 and today has 20 departments, 7 divisions, 13 research groups, 27 centers and institutions and 8 national networks of Centres of Excellence. It is known for developing the Edmonton Protocol in the treatment of diabetes, and is known for its innovative medical programs including clinical research and 50 residency programs.

Address 2J2.00 WC Mackenzie Health Sciences Centre Edmonton, Alberta T6G 2R7 Website http://www.med.ualberta.ca/Home/index.cfm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Alberta_Faculty_of_Medicine_and_Dentistry

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

