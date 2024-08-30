The University of Alaska, Fairbanks (UAF) was established in 1917. UAF is a land grant, sea grant, space grant and sun grant university. UAF has approximately 17,500 undergraduate and graduate students. Noteworthy academic departments and research institutes include, the Geophysical Institute, International Arctic Research Center, the Arctic Region Supercomputing Center, Arctic Biology and Engineering. The Arctic Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station is known world-wide for its research.

'Open gates' in warming Arctic are expanding salmon range

New research has connected warming ocean temperatures to higher Pacific salmon abundance in the Canadian Arctic, an indicator that climate change is creating new corridors for the fish to expand their range.

Plants & Animals

Jun 5, 2024

Huge database gives insight into salmon patterns at sea

A massive new analysis of high seas salmon surveys is enhancing the understanding of salmon ecology, adding details about where various species congregate in the North Pacific Ocean and their different temperature tolerances. ...

Plants & Animals

Apr 16, 2024

