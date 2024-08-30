The University of Alaska, Fairbanks (UAF) was established in 1917. UAF is a land grant, sea grant, space grant and sun grant university. UAF has approximately 17,500 undergraduate and graduate students. Noteworthy academic departments and research institutes include, the Geophysical Institute, International Arctic Research Center, the Arctic Region Supercomputing Center, Arctic Biology and Engineering. The Arctic Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station is known world-wide for its research.

Address P.O. Box 757500 Fairbanks, AK 99775 Website http://www.uaf.edu/uaf/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Alaska_Fairbanks

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

