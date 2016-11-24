University Health Network (UHN) is a medical centre that comprises four hospitals In total, the organization devotes C$150 million a year to research and trains more than 3000 undergraduate, graduate and medical students at its member hospitals and institutes. Physicians, scientists and researchers at the organization collaborate extensively with the University of Toronto, where many of them hold professorial appointments. Princess Margaret Hospital contains the largest oncology research and treatment facility in Canada. It is home to the Ontario Cancer Institute and the Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation. In 1998, the hospital relocated to a new site south of Queen's Park on University Avenue. Toronto General Hospital is the largest member hospital in the organization, located on University Avenue directly across from Princess Margaret Hospital. Its research arm is the Toronto General Research Institute. Toronto General is a major centre for cardiac care, and home to a substantial organ transplant program. Its surgeons conducted the world's first double-lung transplant in 1986.

Website
http://www.uhn.ca/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_Health_Network

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University Health Network

Scientists convert microbubbles to nanoparticles

Biomedical researchers led by Dr. Gang Zheng at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre have successfully converted microbubble technology already used in diagnostic imaging into nanoparticles that stay trapped in tumours to potentially ...

Bio & Medicine

Mar 30, 2015

0

68