The University of Liège (ULg), in Liège, Wallonia, Belgium, is a major public university in the French Community of Belgium. Its official language is French. The University was founded in 1817 by William I of the Netherlands, then King of the United Kingdom of the Netherlands, and by his Minister of Education, Anton Reinhard Falck. The foundation of the university was the result of a long intellectual tradition which dates back to the origins of the Bishopric of Liège. Beginning in the eleventh century, the influence of the prince-bishops of Liège attracted students and prominent scientists and philosophers, such as Petrarch, to study in its libraries. The reputation of its medieval schools gave the city the reputation as a new Athens. A 17 March 1808 decree by Napoleon I concerning the organization of an imperial university indicated Liège as the site of a new academy to be composed of a Faculty of Arts and a Faculty of Science - the first university charter for Liège. Ultimately, Liège owes its university to William I of the Netherlands, who remembered the city's prestigious legacy of teaching and culture when he decided to establish a new university on Walloon soil.

Address
Place du 20 Août 24, Liège, Wallonia, Belgium
Website
http://www.ulg.ac.be
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Li%C3%A8ge

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University de Liege

Raman spectroscopy offers new insights into ionic liquid acidity

Researchers at the University of Liège have for the first time determined the acidity of ionic liquids using Raman spectroscopy, thanks to Hammett acidity functions. This advance promises to revolutionize our understanding ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jul 26, 2024

0

107

Study proposes roadmap for integrating edge AI into farming

The rise of advanced artificial intelligence (edge AI) could well mark the beginning of a new era for sustainable agriculture. A recent study proposes a roadmap for integrating this technology into farming practices. The ...

Biotechnology

Jun 18, 2024

0

5

How saber-toothed tigers acquired their long upper canine teeth

An international team led by scientists from the University of Liège has investigated the evolutionary patterns behind the development of saber teeth, with some unexpected results along the way. Their study has been published ...

Evolution

May 16, 2024

0

163

page 1 from 5