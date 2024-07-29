The University of Liège (ULg), in Liège, Wallonia, Belgium, is a major public university in the French Community of Belgium. Its official language is French. The University was founded in 1817 by William I of the Netherlands, then King of the United Kingdom of the Netherlands, and by his Minister of Education, Anton Reinhard Falck. The foundation of the university was the result of a long intellectual tradition which dates back to the origins of the Bishopric of Liège. Beginning in the eleventh century, the influence of the prince-bishops of Liège attracted students and prominent scientists and philosophers, such as Petrarch, to study in its libraries. The reputation of its medieval schools gave the city the reputation as a new Athens. A 17 March 1808 decree by Napoleon I concerning the organization of an imperial university indicated Liège as the site of a new academy to be composed of a Faculty of Arts and a Faculty of Science - the first university charter for Liège. Ultimately, Liège owes its university to William I of the Netherlands, who remembered the city's prestigious legacy of teaching and culture when he decided to establish a new university on Walloon soil.

Address Place du 20 Août 24, Liège, Wallonia, Belgium Website http://www.ulg.ac.be Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Li%C3%A8ge

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed