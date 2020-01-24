Universiti Teknologi MARA (Abbreviation: UiTM; English: MARA University of Technology) is a coeducational public university with its main campus located in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia. It is the flagship institution of the Universiti Teknologi MARA System, the largest university in Malaysia in terms of size and student enrollment and the only public university carrying out intakes twice a year. The university has expanded nationwide with four satellite campuses, 12 branch campuses, nine city campuses and 21 affiliated colleges. With this network and over 17,000 staff, the university offers more than 300 academic programmes. It is home to some 172,000 students: bumiputeras and international students. The teaching is fully conducted in English. As of 2011, UiTM has made it to the top 700 universities in The 2011 QS World University Rankings.

Is turmeric-film packaging the future for supermarket shelves?

Researchers in Malaysia have developed a biopolymer film incorporating turmeric oil that stops the growth of a common food fungus and degrades well in soil. The film could provide an environmentally friendly way to extend ...

Materials Science

Jan 24, 2020

0

25

New Wi-Fi antenna enhances wireless coverage

Researchers at Universiti Teknologi MARA in Malaysia have succeeded in using ionised gas in a common fluorescent light tube as an antenna for a Wi-Fi Internet router.

Telecom

Jun 1, 2015

4

41

Reviving the Iban alphabet

A Malaysian indigenous group has revived its alphabet from the brink of extinction, thanks to specially designed computer fonts.

Social Sciences

May 18, 2015

0

48

Researchers develop test to assess job seekers' thinking skills

Researchers from the Faculty of Education, Universiti Teknologi MARA, have devised a prototype assessing tool to gauge a candidate's critical thinking skills which appears to be a much sought after criteria among employers.

Social Sciences

May 14, 2015

1

25

Layered compounds for li-ion batteries

Researchers from the Institute of Science, University Teknologi MARA Selangor conducted a study into the possibility of using new and cost effective compounds in Li ION battery application.

Materials Science

Apr 28, 2015

0

22

