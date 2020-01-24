Universiti Teknologi MARA (Abbreviation: UiTM; English: MARA University of Technology) is a coeducational public university with its main campus located in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia. It is the flagship institution of the Universiti Teknologi MARA System, the largest university in Malaysia in terms of size and student enrollment and the only public university carrying out intakes twice a year. The university has expanded nationwide with four satellite campuses, 12 branch campuses, nine city campuses and 21 affiliated colleges. With this network and over 17,000 staff, the university offers more than 300 academic programmes. It is home to some 172,000 students: bumiputeras and international students. The teaching is fully conducted in English. As of 2011, UiTM has made it to the top 700 universities in The 2011 QS World University Rankings.

Address Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia Website http://www.uitm.edu.my/

