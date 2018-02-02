UPMC represents French excellence in science and medicine. As a direct descendant of the historic Sorbonne, UPMC is the top French university by the Shanghai world rankings, 6th in Europe and 35th in the world. UPMC encompasses all major sciences, including mathematics (4th in the world); chemistry; physics; electronics; computer science; mechanics; Earth, marine and environmental sciences; life sciences; and medicine. With 8,300 publications per year (approximately 11% of the national production), UPMC is a major player in the international knowledge and innovation economy, as shown by its many international awards. The University has more than 3,750 professor-researchers and researchers in 100 laboratories in partnership with the four main French national research organizations. As part of the Sorbonne University group, UPMC research also includes technology, economics, humanities and the arts through its other Sorbonne members. Its research is at the intersection of numerous domains and transversal themes.

