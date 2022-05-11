The British National Space Centre, (BNSC) was founded in 1985. It was replaced on 1 April 2010 by the United Kingdom Space Agency (UKSA). BNSC is currently headquartered in Swindon, Wiltshire and operates under the authority of the British Minister for Science and Innovation. BNSC is currently involved in various public-private partnerships to develop key technologies for the SABRE engine for a future Reaction Engines Skylon space plane and other innovations in detectors, software and data technologies.

Address Second Floor South, Polaris House, North Star Avenue Swindon, Wiltshire SN2 1SZ Website http://www.bis.gov.uk/ukspaceagency Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_National_Space_Centre

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

