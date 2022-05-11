The British National Space Centre, (BNSC) was founded in 1985. It was replaced on 1 April 2010 by the United Kingdom Space Agency (UKSA). BNSC is currently headquartered in Swindon, Wiltshire and operates under the authority of the British Minister for Science and Innovation. BNSC is currently involved in various public-private partnerships to develop key technologies for the SABRE engine for a future Reaction Engines Skylon space plane and other innovations in detectors, software and data technologies.

Address
Second Floor South, Polaris House, North Star Avenue Swindon, Wiltshire SN2 1SZ
Website
http://www.bis.gov.uk/ukspaceagency
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_National_Space_Centre

United Kingdom Space Agency

UK company reveals micro-launcher rocket

Orbex's Prime rocket reaching technical readiness represents a significant achievement that brings together key elements of the ground infrastructure and prototype launch vehicle for the first time and is a major step forward ...

Space Exploration

May 11, 2022

Biomining study could unlock future settlements on other worlds

Experiments on the International Space Station have shown that the process of "biomining" will work in microgravity; a discovery that could help the first space settlers gather the minerals they need to build a long-term ...

Space Exploration

Dec 7, 2020

Satellites map fire on Saddleworth Moor

The U.K. Space Agency has worked with partners to activate the Copernicus Emergency Management Service to provide satellite mapping to aid the response to fires burning on Saddleworth Moor, Greater Manchester.

Space Exploration

Jun 29, 2018

Launch success for AlSat Nano

Shortly after launch (04:46 BST on Monday 26 September) and orbital injection, Algerian Space Agency operators established contact with the satellite from the Surrey Space Centre (University of Surrey) ground station in Guildford. ...

Space Exploration

Sep 29, 2016

ESA astronaut Tim Peake controls British-built rover from space

As part of an international experiment to prepare for human-robotic missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond, British ESA astronaut Tim Peake today successfully controlled, from the ISS, a UK-built rover located in a test facility ...

Space Exploration

May 2, 2016

UKube-1 completes mission

Launched in July 2014, UKube-1 is a technology demonstration mission with a broad set of objectives aimed at attracting and training future generations of engineers, encouraging collaboration across sectors and institutions, ...

Space Exploration

Oct 28, 2015

Where is Rosetta's lander and when will it wake up?

Ever since Philae touched down on Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko on 12 November the search has been on to identify it in images. While the CONSERT instrument has helped to narrow down a 350 x 30 m 'landing strip' on Comet ...

Space Exploration

Feb 2, 2015

Satellites assist in management of Ebola crisis

The International Charter for Space and Major Disasters (the 'Charter') is an international agreement between space agencies to provide free satellite images in the immediate aftermath of natural or man-made disasters. It ...

Space Exploration

Nov 7, 2014

