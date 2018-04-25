Established in 1975, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center is in the top tier of nationally- recognized comprehensive cancer centers, one of only 47 designated by the National Cancer Institute. We are the only public comprehensive cancer center serving the state and people of North Carolina. With research that spans the spectrum from the laboratory to the bedside to the community, UNC Lineberger members work to understand the causes of cancer at the genetic and environmental levels, to conduct groundbreaking laboratory research, and to translate ﬁndings into pioneering and innovative clinical trials.

Address University of North Carolina Campus Box 7295 Chapel Hill, NC 27599 Website http://www.unclineberger.org/

Subscribe to rss feed