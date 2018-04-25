Established in 1975, University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center is in the top tier of nationally- recognized comprehensive cancer centers, one of only 47 designated by the National Cancer Institute. We are the only public comprehensive cancer center serving the state and people of North Carolina. With research that spans the spectrum from the laboratory to the bedside to the community, UNC Lineberger members work to understand the causes of cancer at the genetic and environmental levels, to conduct groundbreaking laboratory research, and to translate ﬁndings into pioneering and innovative clinical trials.

Address
University of North Carolina Campus Box 7295 Chapel Hill, NC 27599
Website
http://www.unclineberger.org/

Subscribe to rss feed

UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

Cells lacking nuclei struggle to move in 3-D environments

University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers have revealed new details of how the physical properties of the nucleus influence how cells can move around different environments - such as ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jan 20, 2018

1

179