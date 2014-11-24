The UK Energy Research Centre (UKERC) carries out world-class research into sustainable future energy systems. It is the focal point of UK energy research and the gateway between the UK and the international energy research communities. Our interdisciplinary, whole systems research informs UK policy development and research strategy.

Gas can be a bridge to a low-carbon future

Major new research by the UK Energy Research Centre (UKERC) suggests that gas could play an important role as a 'bridging fuel' to a low-carbon economy, but warns that it won't be long before gas becomes part of the problem ...

Will growth in low-carbon technologies lead to metals scarcity?

Demand for 'critical' metals used to manufacture low-carbon energy technologies is rising rapidly and requires serious attention from industry and policymakers, but scaremongering about scarcity is misguided. This is the ...

