The UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH) is a center for excellence in environmental science across water, land and air. The organization has a long history of investigating, monitoring and modelling environmental change. Research topics include: air pollution, biodiversity, chemical risks in the environment, extreme weather events, droughts, floods, greenhouse gas emissions, soil health, sustainable agriculture, sustainable ecosystems, water quality, and water resources management.

UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology

New method measures levels of toxic tire particles in rivers

Scientists at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH) have developed a robust method for detecting whether a toxic chemical used in car tires is present in rivers, streams, and lakes and measuring its concentrations.

Ecology

Feb 22, 2024

High-tech aerial mapping reveals England's hedgerow landscape

Scientists have harnessed cutting-edge technology to produce the most comprehensive map of hedgerows across the length and breadth of England. The researchers at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH) hope this innovative ...

Earth Sciences

Jan 31, 2024

