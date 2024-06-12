The UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH) is a center for excellence in environmental science across water, land and air. The organization has a long history of investigating, monitoring and modelling environmental change. Research topics include: air pollution, biodiversity, chemical risks in the environment, extreme weather events, droughts, floods, greenhouse gas emissions, soil health, sustainable agriculture, sustainable ecosystems, water quality, and water resources management.

