The UCLA Samueli School of Engineering includes seven academic departments: Bioengineering; Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering; Civil and Environmental Engineering; Computer Science; Electrical and Computer Engineering; Materials Science and Engineering; and Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

7440 Boelter Hall Los Angeles, CA 90095
https://samueli.ucla.edu/

Large droplet sorting now possible at high speeds

Bioengineers from UCLA and University of Tokyo have significantly increased the speed at which large liquid droplets, potentially containing individual live cells, can be sorted intact and in bulk.

Materials Science

Jun 1, 2020

