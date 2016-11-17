Tyndall National Institute in Cork, Ireland named for John Tyndall, scientist, is one of Europe's leading research centres, specialising in ICT hardware research, commercialisation of technology and the education of next generation researchers. Tyndall has a critical mass of over 420 researchers, engineers, students and support staff focused on quality research and the commercialisation of technology through industry collaboration. Tyndall's research expertise spans a range of technologies from atoms to systems in the areas of photonics, microsystems and micro-nanoelectronics and addresses key challenges in the areas of Communications, Energy, Health and the Environment. Queen Elizabeth II visited the research centre as part of her state visit to Ireland on 20 May 2011. Research is Tyndall's core activity and the many scientific and technological breakthroughs reported are testimony to the quality of research conducted at Tyndall. However, it is the application of that research and Tyndall's track record of industry engagement and licensing of technology to industry that sets it apart from other research providers. Tyndall has over 200 industry partnerships and customers worldwide.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

