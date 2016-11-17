Tyndall National Institute in Cork, Ireland named for John Tyndall, scientist, is one of Europe's leading research centres, specialising in ICT hardware research, commercialisation of technology and the education of next generation researchers. Tyndall has a critical mass of over 420 researchers, engineers, students and support staff focused on quality research and the commercialisation of technology through industry collaboration. Tyndall's research expertise spans a range of technologies from atoms to systems in the areas of photonics, microsystems and micro-nanoelectronics and addresses key challenges in the areas of Communications, Energy, Health and the Environment. Queen Elizabeth II visited the research centre as part of her state visit to Ireland on 20 May 2011. Research is Tyndall's core activity and the many scientific and technological breakthroughs reported are testimony to the quality of research conducted at Tyndall. However, it is the application of that research and Tyndall's track record of industry engagement and licensing of technology to industry that sets it apart from other research providers. Tyndall has over 200 industry partnerships and customers worldwide.

Quantum dot LEDs that can produce entangled photons

Quantum computing is heralded as the next revolution in terms of global computing. Google, Intel and IBM are just some of the big names investing millions currently in the field of quantum computing which will enable faster, ...

Quantum Physics

Nov 17, 2016

Breakthrough measurement of light affecting individual atoms

Tyndall National Institute and its collaborators are unravelling how atoms vibrate and change when hit with intense bursts of light. The ground-breaking work has been recognised through publication of a paper in Nature Physics.

General Physics

Dec 10, 2013

Researchers keep electronic devices cool with nanotechnology

A team of scientists from Tyndall National Institute at University College Cork and the National University of Singapore have designed and fabricated ultra-small devices for energy-efficient electronics. By finding out how ...

Nanophysics

Jan 21, 2013

