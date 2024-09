TSU is a public research university located in Siberia, Russia. It was founded in 1880 in Tomsk, Russia, and is the oldest university in Russian Asia (in Siberia). TSU opened in 1888 with only one department, the medical faculty, which separated in 1930, now forming the Siberian State Medical University.

Address Tomsk State University 36, Lenin Avenue, Tomsk, 634050, Russia Website http://en.tsu.ru/ Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomsk_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

