Tilburg University (TiU) is a research university, specializing in the social and behavioral sciences, economics, law, business sciences, theology and humanities, located in Tilburg in the southern part of the Netherlands. Tilburg University has a student population of about 13,000 students, about 8 per cent of whom are international students. This percentage has steadily increased over the past years. TiU offers both Dutch-taught and English-taught programs. The institution has gained a reputation in both research and education. In the field of economics, the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration ranked #1 in Europe for the second consecutive time in 2007 according to the Journal of the European Economic Association with regard to publications in top journals. In 2007 the Executive MBA program at the university's TiasNimbas Business School ranked # 11 in the world according to the Financial Times. In the field of law, Tilburg University was ranked #1 in the Netherlands for the last three years according to Elsevier Magazine.

Address
Warandelaan 2, Tilburg, Netherlands
Website
http://www.tilburguniversity.nl/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tilburg_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Tilburg University

Q&A: Polarization in the Netherlands actually is not that bad

Discussions about important societal issues, whether they relate to domestic or foreign affairs, on the street and in academia, seem to be intensifying. The heightened tone, personal attacks, and polarization are characteristic ...

Social Sciences

Dec 12, 2023

0

1

Impact of war on people with intellectual disability in Ukraine

In war situations, such as in Ukraine, no one is spared. But what is the impact of war on people with (intellectual) disabilities and their loved ones? New research paints a worrisome picture. People with intellectual disabilities ...

Social Sciences

Jul 5, 2023

0

9

page 1 from 7