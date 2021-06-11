Thomas Jefferson University (Jefferson) traces its roots to 1824 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jefferson is a private health related research, physician training, graduate school and patient care institution. The university is affiliated with the Jefferson Medical College, Jefferson College of Graduate Studies and the Jefferson College of Health Professions and several local hospitals. Jefferson is consistently rated in the top tier of health care educational and research institutions in the USA. Jefferson publishes research abstracts, newsletters and stories on the status of on-going research.

Address 1020 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19107-5587 Website http://www.jefferson.edu/main/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Jefferson_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

