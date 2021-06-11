Thomas Jefferson University (Jefferson) traces its roots to 1824 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jefferson is a private health related research, physician training, graduate school and patient care institution. The university is affiliated with the Jefferson Medical College, Jefferson College of Graduate Studies and the Jefferson College of Health Professions and several local hospitals. Jefferson is consistently rated in the top tier of health care educational and research institutions in the USA. Jefferson publishes research abstracts, newsletters and stories on the status of on-going research.

New discovery shows human cells can write RNA sequences into DNA

Cells contain machinery that duplicates DNA into a new set that goes into a newly formed cell. That same class of machines, called polymerases, also build RNA messages, which are like notes copied from the central DNA repository ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jun 11, 2021

The first 3-D map of the heart's neurons

The normal functioning of our hearts is maintained by our body's control center—the brain—via an intricate network of nerves. When this communication is disrupted, it results in heart disease, including heart attacks, ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 26, 2020

New RNA molecules may play a role in aging

The genome is the master plan for all body parts, from toe nails to eyebrows. But it's not just the blueprint that determines what's built. All of the cellular players that draw instructions from the blueprint add their own ...

Biotechnology

Nov 14, 2019

The key to unlock bacterial fusion

Most people know Chlamydia as the venereal disease that can cause infertility if left untreated. But for researchers studying the causative agent, Chlamydia trachomatis, it's a bacteria with intriguing properties. Rather ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 21, 2019

Breaking open the gates of antibiotic resistance

Antibiotic resistance is a major health threat, with about two million people in the US getting an antibiotic-resistant infection per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Gram negative ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 30, 2019

Nanoparticles for lung cancer pass next test

The most common type of lung cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), continues to be difficult to treat, with five year survival rates of about 36 percent for stage 3A tumors. Jefferson College of Pharmacy researchers ...

Bio & Medicine

Apr 11, 2018

Viral protein transforms as it measures out DNA

To generate swarms of new viral particles, a virus hijacks a cell into producing masses of self-assembling cages that are then loaded with the genetic blueprint for the next infection. But the picture of how that DNA is loaded ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jan 30, 2017

