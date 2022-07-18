The Wistar Institute is a biomedical center, with a focus on cancer research and vaccine development. It is located in the University City section of Philadelphia, Pa. Founded in 1892 as the first independent, nonprofit, biomedical research institute in the country, Wistar has held the Cancer Center designation from the National Cancer Institute since 1972. Wistar has more than thirty laboratories, which are home to three research programs: a gene expression and regulation program, a molecular and cellular oncogenesis program, and an immunology program. The Institute's research program on cancer includes the following goals and areas: Wistar's training and outreach initiatives include: The Wistar Institute was founded in 1892 as the nation’s first independent medical research facility. It is named for Caspar Wistar, M.D., a prominent Philadelphia physician who began his medical practice in 1787. Dr. Wistar was the author of the first American anatomy textbook. To augment his medical lectures and illustrate comparative anatomy, Dr. Wistar began a collection of dried, wax-injected, and preserved human specimens.

Website
http://www.wistar.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wistar_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

The Wistar Institute

Scientists identify therapeutic target for Epstein-Barr virus

A new study by researchers at The Wistar Institute, an international biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology, infectious disease, and vaccine development, has identified a new potential pathway for developing therapeutics ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jan 19, 2022

0

33

New insights into the epigenetic control of hematopoiesis

Scientists at The Wistar Institute have characterized a novel function for the INTS13 protein that is part of a large protein complex regulating gene transcription, called Integrator. According to study results, published ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 28, 2018

0

0

Key protein implicated in negative side effects of senescence

Cellular senescence is a state in which normal healthy cells do not have the ability to divide. Senescence can occur when cancer-causing genes are activated in normal cells or when chemotherapy is used on cancer cells. Thus, ...

Cell & Microbiology

Oct 31, 2016

0

182

page 1 from 2