The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), is a non-profit genomics research institute established in 2002 by Jeffrey Trent, the founding Scientific Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. TGen seeks to employ genetic discoveries to improve disease outcomes by developing smarter diagnostics and targeted therapeutics. TGen conducts research on a number of human disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Autism, Parkinson's, Diabetes and numerous forms of cancer and a variety of other complex human diseases. This internationally recognized institute has helped to generate a strong foundation for Arizona's growing role in scientific research and cutting edge biotechnology. The emerging field of translational genomics research harnesses the power of new discoveries resulting from the Human Genome Project and applying them to the development of improved diagnostics, prognostics and therapies for cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes and other complex diseases.

Address Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America Website http://www.tgen.org/

