The Science Coaliton, (TSC) is headquartered in Washington D.C. TSC is comprised of 50 leading university based scientific research institutions with the goal of sustaining the US government's commitment to scientific research and discovery. TSC publishes leading research synopses from universities and labs across the USA. TSC provides newsletters and symposiums to discuss scientific research and opportunities for researchers.

Address
1133 Connecticut Avenue, NW Fifth Floor Washington, DC 20036
Website
http://www.sciencecoalition.org/index.cfm

The Science Coalition

Basic research critical to America's economic recovery

The Science Coalition (TSC) today urged Congress to move swiftly to pass economic recovery legislation that includes strong funding for key science agencies including the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Department ...

Feb 11, 2009

