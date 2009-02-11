The Science Coaliton, (TSC) is headquartered in Washington D.C. TSC is comprised of 50 leading university based scientific research institutions with the goal of sustaining the US government's commitment to scientific research and discovery. TSC publishes leading research synopses from universities and labs across the USA. TSC provides newsletters and symposiums to discuss scientific research and opportunities for researchers.

Address 1133 Connecticut Avenue, NW Fifth Floor Washington, DC 20036 Website http://www.sciencecoalition.org/index.cfm

