The Research Council of Norway (Norwegian: Norges forskningsråd) is a Norwegian government agency responsible for awarding grands for research as well as promoting research and science. It also advises the Government in matters related to research, and is subordinate the Norwegian Ministry of Education and Research. The Research Council of Norway total budget in 2009 amounted to NOK 6 165 million. There were five predecessors of the council, each established as independent councils related to their own areas of interest: science and technology (1946), social sciences (1949), agriculture (1949), fisheries (1972) and applied social sciences (1987). The five were merged in 1993 to form the current council. The Research Council of Norway's main office is located at Stenberggata 26 in Oslo. The Research Council has appointed local representatives in nine different regions of Norway.

Website
http://www.forskningsradet.no/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Research_Council_of_Norway

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

The Research Council of Norway

Public spending on R&D has positive effects

A recent evaluation by Statistics Norway shows that governmental support of R&D and innovation in the private sector has positive effects. The tax incentive scheme SkatteFUNN is found to be particularly cost effective.

Other

Sep 14, 2016

0

6

Researcher refutes oversimplified view of gender balance

On July 11 in Aftenposten, Professor Jill Walker Rettberg levelled a critique at the Research Council of Norway that strongly implied that women have a lesser chance of receiving research funding than men. She claimed that ...

Social Sciences

Jul 15, 2016

0

7

Measuring the effect of gender-based aid

Increasing women's participation in politics has been one of the biggest focus areas in Norwegian gender-based aid in recent years. In a number of countries in Africa, more than 30 per cent of the members of parliament are ...

Social Sciences

Sep 18, 2015

0

21

Concerned by decline in smolts

Since 2006 there has been negative productivity growth in the Norwegian hatchery industry. "There is every reason for the salmon industry to be concerned when the productivity of such an essential supplier starts declining," ...

Ecology

Jan 9, 2015

0

12

More arginine yields little growth effect

While additional arginine increases muscle mass and reduces visceral fat in pigs and rodents, the same additive does not induce faster growth in farmed salmon. Still, the amino acid may benefit salmon health in other ways.

Ecology

Jan 9, 2015

0

4

How much does reputation really count for?

How does the aquaculture industry's reputation affect potential for further growth and development? Social researcher Marit Schei Olsen's doctoral thesis revolves around how public discourse shapes the industry's framework ...

Social Sciences

Jan 9, 2015

0

7

Having children does not lead to more sickness absence

Women with children are not more absent from work, do not receive more social insurance benefits and do not have higher mortality rates than most other employees. These findings are the result of a recent, comprehensive Norwegian ...

Social Sciences

Nov 14, 2014

0

0

Biodiversity can offset climate change

The objective of the large-scale joint call for proposals on ecosystem effects issued by the Research Council of Norway for the September 2014 deadline was to generate a wider understanding of natural responses to changes ...

Environment

Nov 13, 2014

0

0

page 1 from 8