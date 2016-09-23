The Research Council of Norway (Norwegian: Norges forskningsråd) is a Norwegian government agency responsible for awarding grands for research as well as promoting research and science. It also advises the Government in matters related to research, and is subordinate the Norwegian Ministry of Education and Research. The Research Council of Norway total budget in 2009 amounted to NOK 6 165 million. There were five predecessors of the council, each established as independent councils related to their own areas of interest: science and technology (1946), social sciences (1949), agriculture (1949), fisheries (1972) and applied social sciences (1987). The five were merged in 1993 to form the current council. The Research Council of Norway's main office is located at Stenberggata 26 in Oslo. The Research Council has appointed local representatives in nine different regions of Norway.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

