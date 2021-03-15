The Physics Laboratory of the Ecole Normale Supérieure (LPENS), created on January 1, 2019, is a laboratory for interdisciplinary fundamental research in physics and its interfaces. The scientific activities of the laboratory cover a vast field of exploration in fundamental or applied, experimental or theoretical physics, and are organized in six axes : Astrophysics Biophysics Fluids and Interfaces Fundamental Interactions Quantum Materials and Devices Statistical Physics The LPENS is a joint research unit (UMR 8023) of the ENS and the CNRS. Sorbonne Université and the Université de Paris are also supervisors of the laboratory. The LPENS is part of the Physics Department of the ENS, it interacts strongly with the other scientific departments of the ENS. Its members are very involved in the training delivered at the ENS, from the bachelor's degree to the doctorate. The LPENS is part of the LabEx International Center for Fundamental Physics (ENS-ICFP) which supports training and research in the Physics Department, while strengthening its international attractiveness. The LPENS also runs the Institut Philippe Meyer (IPM), which aims to promote research and training in theoretical physics. At the CNRS, the main attachment institute of the LPENS is the Institute of Physics (INP), the National Institute of Sciences of the Universe (INSU), the Institute of Engineering and Systems Sciences (INSIS), and the National Institute of Nuclear and Particle Physics (IN2P3) are secondary attachment institutes.

Address 24 rue Lhomond 75005 Paris France Website https://www.lpens.ens.psl.eu/?lang=en

Subscribe to rss feed