The North American Menopause Society (NAMS), founded in 1989, is a nonprofit multidisciplinary organization with the mission of promoting the health and quality of life of women during midlife and beyond through an understanding of menopause and healthy aging. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, NAMS has over 2,000 members from 51 countries, with 88% of its members from North America. Its membership includes experts from many disciplines, such as medicine, nursing, sociology, psychology, nutrition, anthropology, epidemiology, pharmacy, and education. The North American Menopause Society was founded in 1989 by Dr. Wulf Utian, the Arthur H. Bill Professor Emeritus of Reproductive Biology at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and one of the three original Founders of the International Menopause Society. Dr. Utian served as the Executive Director of NAMS from its inception until 2009, at which time Dr. Margery Gass assumed the position.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

