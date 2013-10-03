The New School is a university in New York City, located mostly in Greenwich Village. From its founding in 1919 by progressive New York academics, and for most of its history, the university was known as the New School for Social Research. Between 1997 and 2005 it was known as New School University. The university and each of its colleges were re-branded to their current names in 2005.

Address 66 W 12th Street, New York City, New York, United States of America 10011 Website http://www.newschool.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_New_School

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

