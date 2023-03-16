The New Phytologist Trust is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the promotion and furthering of plant science. It owns two academic journals: New Phytologist, and Plants, People, Planet. The revenue from both journals is reinvested in events and initiatives that promote progress in plant science, with a particular focus on early career researchers. The New Phytologist Trust is a registered charity in England and Wales: Registered Charity Number 1154867.

Address The New Phytologist Trust Bailrigg House Lancaster University Lancaster LA1 4YE United Kingdom Website https://www.newphytologist.org/

