The New Phytologist Trust is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the promotion and furthering of plant science. It owns two academic journals: New Phytologist, and Plants, People, Planet. The revenue from both journals is reinvested in events and initiatives that promote progress in plant science, with a particular focus on early career researchers. The New Phytologist Trust is a registered charity in England and Wales: Registered Charity Number 1154867.

Scientists identify 100 important questions facing plant science

An international panel of scientists have identified 100 of the most important questions facing plant science. The international initiative has identified key research priorities and highlights the importance of diversity, ...

Mar 16, 2023

