The National University of Science and Technology "MISiS" (formerly Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys State Technological University) is Russia's primary technological university in the field of steelmaking and metallurgy. It was established in 1918 as a part of the Moscow Mining Academy. In 1930, it became independent. During Stalin's regime, the Institute was renamed the Stalin Moscow Institute of Steel. It adopted the name Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys in 1962 after uniting with the Institute of Nonferrous Metals and Gold. The status of Technological University was awarded in 1993 and the status of a National University in 2008, when the institution adopted its current name

Address
Leninsky Prospekt, 4, Moscow, Russia, 119049
Website
http://en.misis.ru/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_University_of_Science_and_Technology_MISiS

Fluxonium qubits bring the creation of a quantum computer closer

Russian scientists from University of Science and Technology MISIS and Bauman Moscow State Technical University were one of the first in the world to implement a two-qubit operation using superconducting fluxonium qubits. ...

Quantum Physics

Nov 21, 2022

New tool for early detection of hypertension

Russian scientists have come up with a new tool for early detection of hypertension. They applied surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy powered by silver nanoparticles to detect hypertension-induced molecular changes in blood ...

Bio & Medicine

Sep 20, 2022

A new catalyst to slow down global warming

Russian scientists have developed a new, highly efficient catalyst for carbon dioxide industrial processing that makes the process simple and inexpensive. Scientists from MISIS University, Lomonosov Moscow State University ...

Materials Science

Sep 2, 2022

Prickly and safe: Boron nitride vs. antibiotics

Materials scientists from MISIS University have presented antibacterial nano-coatings with up to 99.99% efficiency against microbial and fungal pathogens. A material based on boron nitride and ultrafine metallized silver ...

Bio & Medicine

Aug 18, 2022

Scientists: global warming cannot be stopped without CO2 traps

Reducing the consumption of fossil fuels is not enough to prevent the world's average annual temperature from rising by two or more degrees above pre-industrial levels. Russian scientists at NUST MISIS are convinced that ...

Environment

Jun 7, 2022

Scientists make toxic gas sensing nine times more effective

A Russian-Belorussian research team has developed a new tungsten oxide–based gas sensing material that shows high sensitivity to carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and acetone. The new material's gas sensing response was ...

Nanomaterials

May 27, 2022

