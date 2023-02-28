The National University of Science and Technology "MISiS" (formerly Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys State Technological University) is Russia's primary technological university in the field of steelmaking and metallurgy. It was established in 1918 as a part of the Moscow Mining Academy. In 1930, it became independent. During Stalin's regime, the Institute was renamed the Stalin Moscow Institute of Steel. It adopted the name Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys in 1962 after uniting with the Institute of Nonferrous Metals and Gold. The status of Technological University was awarded in 1993 and the status of a National University in 2008, when the institution adopted its current name

Address Leninsky Prospekt, 4, Moscow, Russia, 119049 Website http://en.misis.ru/ Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_University_of_Science_and_Technology_MISiS

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

