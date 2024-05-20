Mount Sinai Hospital, founded in 1852, is one of the oldest and largest teaching hospitals in the United States. In 2011-2012, Mount Sinai Hospital was ranked as one of America's best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in 12 specialties. Located on the eastern border of Central Park, at 100th Street and Fifth Avenue, on New York City's Manhattan Island, Mount Sinai has a number of hospital affiliates in the New York metropolitan area, and an additional campus, the Mount Sinai Hospital of Queens. The hospital is also affiliated with one of the foremost centers of medical education and biomedical research, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, which opened in September 1968. Together, the two comprise the Mount Sinai Medical Center. As U.S. cities grew more crowded in the mid-19th Century, philanthropist Sampson Simson (b 1780, d 1857) founded a hospital to address the needs of New York's rapidly growing Jewish immigrant community. It was the second Jewish hospital in the United States. The Jews' Hospital in the City of New York, as it was then called, was built on 28th Street in Manhattan, between 7th & 8th Avenues, on land donated by Simson; it opened two years before Simson's death.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

