The JAMA Network Journals (formerly JAMA & Archives Journals) was founded in 1883 and has since expanded its coverage to include not only the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), but also includes, the Archives of Dermatology, Facial Plastic Surgery, General Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Opthalmology, Head & Neck Surgery, Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine and Surgery. JAMA & Archives is a subscription service, but on-line synopses of leading research is available. Information and permission to reprint is available.

Study finds increase of herbicide in older adults

Among a sample of older adults living in Southern California, average urine levels of the herbicide glyphosate and its metabolite increased between 1993 and 2016, as did the proportion of samples with detectable levels, according ...

Survey examines pubic hair grooming-related injuries

Pubic hair grooming is a widespread practice and about a quarter of people who groom reported grooming-related injuries in a national survey, according to a new article published by JAMA Dermatology.

