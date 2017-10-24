The JAMA Network Journals (formerly JAMA & Archives Journals) was founded in 1883 and has since expanded its coverage to include not only the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), but also includes, the Archives of Dermatology, Facial Plastic Surgery, General Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Opthalmology, Head & Neck Surgery, Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine and Surgery. JAMA & Archives is a subscription service, but on-line synopses of leading research is available. Information and permission to reprint is available.

Address 515 N. State St, Chicago, IL 60654 Website http://pubs.ama-assn.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JAMA

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed