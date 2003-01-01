The Endocrine Society was established in 1915 for the purpose of promoting research and discovery in hormone research and care of patients with endocrine diseases. The society has more than 14,000 professional scientists and physicians as members in the U.S. And internationally. The society publishes the journals Endocrinology and Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism and Molecular Endocrinology.

Address 8401 Connecticut Avenue, Suite 900, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Website http://www.endo-society.org Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Endocrine_Society

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

