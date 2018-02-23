The mission of The Electrochemical Society is to advance theory and practice at the forefront of electrochemical and solid state science and technology, and allied subjects. To encourage research, discussion, critical assessment, and dissemination of knowledge in these fields, the Society holds meetings, publishes scientific papers, fosters training and education of scientists and engineers, and cooperates with other organizations to promote science and technology in the public interest.

Address 65 South Main Street, Building D Pennington, New Jersey Website http://www.electrochem.org/

Subscribe to rss feed