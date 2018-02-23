The mission of The Electrochemical Society is to advance theory and practice at the forefront of electrochemical and solid state science and technology, and allied subjects. To encourage research, discussion, critical assessment, and dissemination of knowledge in these fields, the Society holds meetings, publishes scientific papers, fosters training and education of scientists and engineers, and cooperates with other organizations to promote science and technology in the public interest.

65 South Main Street, Building D Pennington, New Jersey
http://www.electrochem.org/

The Electrochemical Society

Portable biosensor warns of heart attack and stroke

A team of researchers from National Tsing Hua University and National Cheng Kung University, both in Taiwan, has developed a low-cost, portable medical sensor package that has the potential to alert users of medical issues ...

Analytical Chemistry

Feb 23, 2018

Sustainable sensors to detect, predict muscle fatigue

It may be clammy and inconvenient, but human sweat has at least one positive characteristic - it can give insight to what's happening inside your body. A new study published in the ECS Journal of Solid State Science and Technology ...

Engineering

Jul 28, 2016

Novel advancements in radiation tolerance of HEMTs

When it comes to putting technology in space, size and mass are prime considerations. High-power gallium nitride-based high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs) are appealing in this regard because they have the potential ...

Materials Science

Jul 12, 2016

