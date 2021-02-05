The University is located in Shenzhen, China and has inherited the educational philosophy and academic systems of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. It is intended to evolve into a world-class research university that demonstrates a strong Chinese cultural influence. It is committed to nurturing top-notch talents with a global perspective, Chinese heritage, and a sense of social responsibility. The President is responsible for the management of the University under the leadership of the Governing Board, a system that is in line with international practice.

Address 2001 Longxiang Road, Longgang District, Shenzhen, China Website http://www.cuhk.edu.cn/en

