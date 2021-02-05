The University is located in Shenzhen, China and has inherited the educational philosophy and academic systems of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. It is intended to evolve into a world-class research university that demonstrates a strong Chinese cultural influence. It is committed to nurturing top-notch talents with a global perspective, Chinese heritage, and a sense of social responsibility. The President is responsible for the management of the University under the leadership of the Governing Board, a system that is in line with international practice.

Address
2001 Longxiang Road, Longgang District, Shenzhen, China
Website
http://www.cuhk.edu.cn/en

The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen

Bimeronium: A new member of the topological spin textures family

Topological spin textures in magnetic systems are intriguing objects that exhibit exotic physics and have potential applications in information storage and processing. The most fundamental and exemplary topological spin texture ...

Condensed Matter

Feb 5, 2021

Antiferromagnetic bimeron shows chaotic behaviors

Magnetic bimeron is a topological spin texture with particle-like characteristics, which can exist in chiral magnets with in-plane magnetic anisotropy. The magnetic bimeron with topological charge of one can be regarded as ...

General Physics

Feb 12, 2020

