The Bone & Joint Journal (BJJ), formerly known as The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery (British Volume), is published by The British Editorial Society of Bone & Joint Surgery, a registered charity (No. 209299). The Society was established with the object of: 'The advancement and improvement of education in orthopaedic surgery and allied branches of surgery and the diffusion of knowledge of new and improved methods of teaching and practising orthopaedic surgery in all its branches'. The Bone & Joint Journal is published monthly in print and online and can be also read via the Bone & Joint Journals app. The Editor-in-Chief is Professor Fares S Haddad. The British Editorial Society also publishes Bone & Joint 360, digest journal which reviews the global orthopaedic literature, Bone & Joint Research, an open access journal for the musculoskeletal sciences, and EFORT Open Reviews, an open access journal set to launch in January 2016.

Address 22 Buckingham Street London, WC2N 6ET United Kingdom Website http://www.bjj.boneandjoint.org.uk

