The scientist-founded Bay Area Environmental Research Institute (BAERI) enables groundbreaking work in the Earth and space sciences. Founded in 1993 and headquartered at the NASA Ames Research Park in Moffett Field, California, the Institute has supported over 350 researchers in the last 30 years, and has partnered with dozens of organizations, including NASA, Stanford University, USGS, Protectores de Cuencas, and The University of Sydney.

Address PO Box 25 Moffett Field, CA 94035 Website baeri.org

