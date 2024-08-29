Temple University traces its roots back to 1884 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It became a fully accredited university in 1907. Temple University is a land-grant university and while independent from the state does receive funds and therefore provides reduced tuition fees for Pennsylvania residents. Temple University offers 300 degree programs. In addition to graduate and undergraduate schools and colleges, Temple has a medical school, dental school, law school and pharmacy school In 2006 Temple opened a state-of-the-art TECH Center. The campus is nearly 90-percent wireless and is rated as one of the Top 25 Most Connected Campuses. Princeton Review named Temple University the Most Diverse Student Population in 2008. Temple University operates Temple University, Japan located in Tokyo. International students are allowed to transfer credits easily between the campuses. Temple University has many notable graduates.

Address 1801 N. Broad Street · Philadelphia, PA 19122 Website http://www.temple.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Temple_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

