Temple University traces its roots back to 1884 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It became a fully accredited university in 1907. Temple University is a land-grant university and while independent from the state does receive funds and therefore provides reduced tuition fees for Pennsylvania residents. Temple University offers 300 degree programs. In addition to graduate and undergraduate schools and colleges, Temple has a medical school, dental school, law school and pharmacy school In 2006 Temple opened a state-of-the-art TECH Center. The campus is nearly 90-percent wireless and is rated as one of the Top 25 Most Connected Campuses. Princeton Review named Temple University the Most Diverse Student Population in 2008. Temple University operates Temple University, Japan located in Tokyo. International students are allowed to transfer credits easily between the campuses. Temple University has many notable graduates.

Address
1801 N. Broad Street · Philadelphia, PA 19122
Website
http://www.temple.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Temple_University

Feeling rushed at the food ordering kiosk? You're not alone

If you've been to a fast-food restaurant recently, you've probably noticed that self-service kiosks are beginning to replace human workers. But as you go to place your order and the lunch-rush crowd grows behind you, have ...

Social Sciences

Apr 16, 2024

We fly Congress: How airlines covertly lobby politicians

A study from Temple University faculty member Min-Seok Pang outlines how airlines increase flights to cater to the chair of the United States House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Economics & Business

Apr 3, 2024

Researchers reveal cellular diversity of esophageal tissue

In a study published today in the journal Nature Communications, researchers at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University defined 11 subsets of cells found in the esophagus of mice, information that could potentially ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 22, 2022

