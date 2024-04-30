Based at the Temple University Beasley School of Law, the Center for Public Health Law Research supports the widespread adoption of scientific tools and methods for mapping and evaluating the impact of law on health. It works by developing and teaching public health law research and legal epidemiology methods (including legal mapping and policy surveillance); researching laws and policies that improve health, increase access to care, and create or remove barriers to health (e.g., laws or policies that create or remove inequity); and communicating and disseminating evidence to facilitate innovation.
- Address
- 1819 N. Broad Street
Barrack Hall, Suite 300
Philadelphia, PA 19122
- Website
- http://phlr.org/
Subscribe to rss feed