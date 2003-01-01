Established in 1990 by former Australian of the Year Professor Fiona Stanley, the Telethon Institute of Child Health Research in Western Australia is a multidisciplinary research centre with more than 500 staff, post-graduate students and visiting scholars, working collaboratively to improve the health and wellbeing of children and their families. The Institute's priority in every area is on prevention – of disease, disability and disadvantage. Research at the Telethon Institute is focused around eight major streams: Aboriginal child health; Asthma, allergy and respiratory disease; Children's cancers; Healthy development; Infectious disease; Social and emotional wellbeing; The early years; Understanding disability. The Telethon Institute is committed to ensuring that the benefits of its research are translated into real therapies and policies to improve the health and wellbeing of children. Since its establishment in 1990, researchers at the Institute have published more than 1630 scientific papers and advocated on behalf of children and families.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

