The Technical University of Valencia (Valencian: Universitat Politècnica de València; Spanish: Universidad Politécnica de Valencia), shortened to UPV, is a Spanish university located in Valencia, with a focus on science, technology, and arts. It was founded in 1968 as the Higher Polytechnic School of Valencia and became a university in 1971, but some of its schools are more than 100 years old.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

