Tallinn University of Technology (TUT) (Estonian: Tallinna Tehnikaülikool, abbreviated TTÜ) is the only university of technology in Estonia, and one of the three most important institutions of higher education in Estonia generally. It is located in the capital city of Tallinn, Estonia. Tallinn University of Technology is not related to Tallinn University (established in 2005). TUT has colleges in Tallinn, Tartu, Kuressaare and Kohtla-Järve. In the early twentieth century, Estonia recognised an urgent need for locally trained engineering specialists . Until then, young people from Estonia had received their specialist education in St. Petersburg, Germany or Riga. Opportunities had to be sought for engineering-minded people to acquire an Estonian-based education which was adapted to local conditions and needs; also, Estonia was in the process of establishing itself as an independent country. On 17 September 1918, the Estonian Engineering Society opened an Estonian-based engineering school named Special Engineering Courses. That date has been recognised as the founding date of the Tallinn University of Technology.

Address Ehitajate tee 5, Tallinn, Estonia, Estonia Website http://www.ttu.ee/en Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tallinn_University_of_Technology

