SOLEIL is the french national Synchrotron facility. It's a third generation synchrotron. Due to its high beam brightness, it interests many researchers from France and even the whole world. Users can come to SOLEIL and work on our facility on topics such as : Physics, Chemistry, Biology heritage,archaelogy.

Address L'Orme des Merisiers Saint-Aubin - BP 48 91192 GIF-sur-YVETTE CEDEX France Website http://www.synchrotron-soleil.fr/

