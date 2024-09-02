The State University of New York Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Polytechnic Institute or SUNY Poly) is a public university in Marcy, New York. It is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. Established in 1966 using classrooms at a primary school, what became SUNY Poly is New York's public polytechnic college. The college, formerly the SUNY Institute of Technology, has a Utica, New York mailing address and was established in 1987.

Website
https://sunypoly.edu/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SUNY_Polytechnic_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Study reveals soliton solutions in Maxwell-Bloch systems

Dr. Asela Abeya, of SUNY Poly faculty in the Department of Mathematics and Physics, has collaborated with peers at the University at Buffalo and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on a research paper titled "On Maxwell-Bloch ...

General Physics

Aug 1, 2024

1

1