The State University of New York of Environmental Science and Forestry, commonly referred to as SUNY-ESF was created through a special state legislative Act in 1911. SUNY-ESF is devoted to the understanding, research and doctoral programs in natural resources related fields. SUNY-ESF is located in the Syracuse, New York region and is noted for its forestry, wildlife, natural resources academic excellence. SUNY-ESF is consistently ranked very high by rating panels. SUNY-ESF has various satellite campuses devoted to specialized areas of natural resources.

Address 122 Bray Hall SUNY-ESF 1 Forestry Drive Syracuse, NY 13210 Website http://www.esf.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_University_of_New_York_College_of_Environmental_Science_and_Forestry

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

