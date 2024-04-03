The State University of New York of Environmental Science and Forestry, commonly referred to as SUNY-ESF was created through a special state legislative Act in 1911. SUNY-ESF is devoted to the understanding, research and doctoral programs in natural resources related fields. SUNY-ESF is located in the Syracuse, New York region and is noted for its forestry, wildlife, natural resources academic excellence. SUNY-ESF is consistently ranked very high by rating panels. SUNY-ESF has various satellite campuses devoted to specialized areas of natural resources.

Examining groundwater's role in ecosystem sustainability

Until now, groundwater—a critical water resource around the globe, especially in dry regions—has been largely unstudied in its importance and role in sustaining ecosystems. A new research effort led by the SUNY College ...

Earth Sciences

Apr 3, 2024

Biodiversity 'hotspots' imperiled along California's streams

A study of woodland ecosystems that provide habitat for rare and endangered species along streams and rivers throughout California reveals that some of these ecologically important areas are inadvertently benefitting from ...

Earth Sciences

Jun 14, 2021

Don't look to mature forests to soak up carbon dioxide emissions

Research published today in Nature suggests mature forests are limited in their ability to absorb "extra" carbon as atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations increase. These findings may have implications for New York state's ...

Earth Sciences

Apr 8, 2020

On the land, one-quarter of vertebrates die because of humans

Humans have a "disproportionately huge effect" on the other species of vertebrates that share Earth's surface with us, causing more than 25 percent of the deaths among an array of species all over the globe, according to ...

Ecology

Feb 11, 2019

'Old-fashioned fieldwork' puts new frog species on the map

Months of old-fashioned scientific fieldwork—more than 2,000 surveys of chirping frog calls, hundreds of photos of individual frogs and tiny tissue samples taken from them—has helped define the range and unique characteristics ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 26, 2018

ESF lists top 10 new species for 2018

The large and small, beautiful and bizarre are among the newly discovered animals, plants and microbes announced by the College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) as the Top 10 New Species for 2018.

Ecology

May 23, 2018

Tagged snails to help researchers track snail population growth

Work to restore the endangered Chittenango ovate amber snail, found only in one location inside a Central New York state park, continued this month with the release of tagged adult snails raised in a laboratory at the College ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 26, 2017

