The Stroud Water Research Center (the Stroud Center) is a not-for-profit organization performing freshwater research, environmental education, and watershed restoration; it is headquartered in Avondale, Pennsylvania. It was co-founded in 1967 by American scientist Ruth Patrick and philanthropists William Bolton Dixon Stroud and Joan Milliken Stroud. Studies at Stroud Water Research Center have contributed to the disciplines of river ecosystems and ecosystem ecology; it is the 14th ranked water security think tank in the U.S. according to the 2020 Global Go To Think Tank Index published by the Lauder Institute of the University of Pennsylvania.

