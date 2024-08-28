The Stowers Institute for Medical Research is a biomedical research organization that conducts basic research on genes and proteins that control fundamental processes in living cells to analyze diseases and find keys to their causes, treatment, and prevention. The main facility is located in Kansas City, Missouri. The Institute was incorporated with an initial donation of $50 in 1894 by James E. Stowers and his wife Virginia Stowers, cancer survivors and founders of American Century Investments.

